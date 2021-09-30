World Heart Day: Healthy lifestyle stressed to keep heart fit

MULTAN: Cardiac consultants Wednesday stressed a balanced and healthy lifestyle to keep heart fit.

During a walk that started from Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Institute of Cardiology up to Multan Press Club in connection with World Heart Day, the cardiac consultants urged the public, particularly the youth, to take care of their heart health, get regular screenings and do not ignore any significant heart trouble symptoms.

The walk was led by CPEIC head of cardiology Prof Dr Bilal Ehsan Qureshi. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans suggesting good tips to keep heart healthy.

The World Heart Day is celebrated to spread public awareness of the importance of keeping heart fit as it is one of the most important organs of the human body. The consultants said any sign of heart trouble should be taken seriously as it is linked to one's longevity and survival.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Bilal Ehsan said the number of people suffering from heart diseases has increased rapidly in the last ten years. The number of young people is the highest among them.

Prof Dr Tariq Abbas said due to excessive and easy eating style of junk food, the number of diabetic and blood pressure patients is continuously increasing. Only then it is possible to prevent it by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The walk was attended by nurses and paramedical staff including Dr Kashif Ali Hashmi, Dr Ikram Farid, MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar and AMS Dr Farhan Khan.