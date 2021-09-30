NAB meets to review progress on mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that NAB would not spare all those who have devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corruption and corrupt practices.

“The NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but with the country and is performing its duties,” he said while chairing a meeting to review progress on mega corruption cases at NAB Headquarters. Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB continues to give high priority to the fight against corruption and eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation.