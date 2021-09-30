PML-N activist rearrested in Nowshera after release for carrying weapons

NOWSHERA: The police arrested a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former candidate of the National Assembly Nawab Khan along with two gunmen and seized weapons from them during a search and strike operation in the limits of Jalozai Police Station on Wednesday.

He was released on the personal surety bonds of PML-N Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani. However, DPO Muhammad Iqbal took notice of his release and was rearrested.

The police claimed that the PML-N activist was arrested along with his gunmen during a search and strike operation and weapons, including two Kalashnikovs and as many pistols were recovered from their possession.