‘Use of Zahir Shah-era constitution by Taliban not final’

KABUL: Although the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday said the constitution from King Zahir Shah’s era will be enforced for an interim period, a source from the government told media on Wednesday that the decision is not final.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government has not finalized the decision to enforce that constitution. Meanwhile, officials from the Cultural Commission of the Ministry of Information and Culture said if articles of the constitution which was enstated in 2004 (current constitution) are not in conflict with Sharia Law, they will remain in use until a new constitution is promulgated.
Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the commission, said efforts have started to draft a new constitution based on the Quran and Sunnah. “The government is working so that Afghanistan will have a constitution that can address the demands of a real Islamic system,” he said.In the meantime, a number of lawyers said most parts of Zahir Shah’s era constitution are not compatible with the current situation.
ISLAMABAD: The 27.3 million people were economically affected during COVID-19 and 20.6 million people lost their jobs,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Zahir Jaffar’s parents...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Emirate Afghanistan civil aviation authority has written to India’s Civil Aviation director...
LAHORE: The government’s over three-year propaganda of money laundering and corruption has ended after the...
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Judge Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday recused himself from hearing of a suo motu notice...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday held a press conference in Islamabad...