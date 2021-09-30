No extension in IT returns filing date

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has reiterated its position that there shall not be any extension in the statutory date of filing of income tax returns for the Tax Year 2021. The last date of filing income tax returns for individuals, AOPs and companies having a special tax year is 30th September 2021.

The FBR has stated in a press release that the system is working seamlessly and around 150,000 returns were filed on 28th September, which was the highest-ever number filed in a single day. In the meantime, the FBR, like the last year, has enhanced its system capacity to provide seamless services to taxpayers. The FBR has urged taxpayers to file their income tax returns before the deadline to avoid legal complications.