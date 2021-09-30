HabibMetro, Trellis sign deal

KARACHI: HabibMetro Bank and Trellis Housing Finance Ltd signed an agreement to utilize “GharHo”, a platform that provides a digital and simplified application process to Pakistanis seeking Shariah-compliant home financing solutions.

Mohammad Khan, head of HABIBMETRO SIRAT Islamic Banking, said the bank is excited to collaborate with Trellis Housing Finance Ltd to simplify the journey of home finance customers. “We aim to build upon and accelerate the momentum in the Shariah-Compliant housing finance ecosystem through this initiative.”

Jamshed Meherhomji, CEO Trellis Housing Finance Limited CEO said such partnerships between fintech organizations and banks allow for great progress to be made when it comes to financial inclusion and access to enhanced experiences for the customer and the financial institutions. “It’s a pleasure to partner with HABIBMETRO Bank and their forward-thinking team to offer Shariah-compliant home financing solutions.”

The signing ceremony was also attended by president & CEO of HabibMetro Bank, Mohsin Ali Nathani.