NA admits motion to discuss hike in prices of POL products

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday admitted an adjournment motion to discuss an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Speaking on admissibility of the motion, PPP MNA Naveed Qamar said the increase in petroleum products by Rs 5 per litre will raise the prices of other commodities, therefore it is a matter public concern. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan did not oppose the motion, saying that the government is ready for a two-hour discussion on the issue. The House under Sub-rule (7) of Rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business adopted a motion to refer the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill 2020 as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within ninety days of its laying in the Senate, to the joint sitting for consideration and passage. The proceedings of the Private Members Day on Tuesday were adjourned within 20 minutes after an opposition member pointed out lack of quorum.