Chehlum observed in Islamabad amid tight security

Islamabad: ‘Chehlum’ of Imam Hussain was observed on Monday (19th Safar) in the federal capital territory in rigorous security measures with full religious enthusiasm and dedication in a peaceful atmosphere, despite the various threats from the banned militant groups and enduring wave of suicide attacks on Imambargahs and mourning processions in the country.

Four-ring security plan was adopted to counter possible terrorist attack at every level, while surveillance was conducted by a team led by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Kausar. With the tight security gauges, helicopters kept flying on the Markazi Imambargah and routes of mourning processions while the police commandos were deployed outside the fence installed to protect the processions.

The security team reviewed routes of the mourning procession to watch security gauges taken to provide fool-proof security to the mourners. Overall, 5,000 personnel of police, Rangers and Special Branch as well as traffic took active part in providing peaceful atmosphere to the mourners while Sector G-6 was virtually sealed and cordoned off by armed personnel of law enforcing agencies to ensure security.

Extremely stringent security measures were taken in and around the Imambargah Markazia in G-6/2 as well as the routes of the mourning processions. The persons entering into the security circles of Markazia Imambargah, were checked and body-searched at four different stages by the scouts of Imambargah and police.

The route of the mourning procession was completely protected and properly fenced. Special squad of bomb disposal unit was seen alert with the security squadron. No untoward incident was reported during the ‘Majlis’ and mourning procession. Small processions started to gather in Markazi Imambargah in the morning from adjacent areas including Noorpur Shahan, Shahzad Town, Tarlai, Shah Allah Ditta and different areas of Rawalpindi too.

After reaching the mosque, a detailed sermon was delivered by the religious scholars in which rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S). Later, a big procession was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah and mosque that passed through its traditional routes, Luqman Hakeem Road, Lal Quarters, service road of 7th Avenue, Municipal Road, Melody and finally terminated at the Markzi Imambargah in the late evening.