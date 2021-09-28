People trust in PMLN, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif says the recent polls show that people believe that only PMLN can get Pakistan out of the crisis the PTI government had created.

Shehbaz arrived at the house of Malik Abrar, the party's central leader where he was received with a warm welcome. He paid homage to party functionaries and workers, saying they had turned the tide with their unity, steadfastness and hard work.

He said the people of Pakistan had clearly expressed their will through the recent Cantonment Board elections, showing their support and trust in PMLN. He said God willing, the time had come for PMLN to save the dear people of Pakistan from suffering under the cruel and disastrous rule of Imran Khan. He said if Allah Almighty gave PMLN a chance, he will change the destiny of the people.