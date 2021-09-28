No funds for educational institutions, minister admits in PA

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun on Monday admitted in the Punjab Assembly session that the government couldn’t provide funds for the missing facilities in Punjab’s educational institutions due to COVID-19.

Responding to queries of legislators during the question-hour related to the Higher Education Department, the minister admitted that the funds couldn’t be allocated for education due to COVID-19. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed the government to improve its performance in education and health sectors. Different bills, ordinances were laid, introduced and passed by the house during its sitting on Monday. The Punjab Commission for Regularization of Irregular Housing Schemes (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was laid. The government introduced the Punjab Board of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Evacuee Property and Displaced Persons Laws (Repeal) (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Punjab Medical and Health Institution (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Lahore Institute of Science and Technology Bill 2021 and the Punjab Finance (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Moreover, the government passed the Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Punjab Privatization Board (Repeal) Bill 2020 and the Lahore Ring Road Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021 with majority. After the agenda was completed, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday. Tuesday will be the Private Members Day.