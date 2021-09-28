MoU signed to promote language, culture and history

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan Study Center, University of Peshawar, and Mafkoora Research and Development Centre here on Monday to benefit from mutual experiences in the field of language, literature, culture and history in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat, Dr Samiuddin Arman, Riaz Ghafur and faculty members of Pakistan Study Centre attended the function.Dr Fakhrul Islam, Director Pakistan Study Centre, and Hayat Roghani, chief executive of Mafkooroa Research and Development Centre, signed the MoU and exchanged the documents at the University of Peshawar campus. Speaking of the occasion, Dr Fakhrul Islam welcomed the activity aimed at the promotion of language, literature, culture and history in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped the students and other stakeholders would benefit from mutual experiences in the future. Dr Fakhrul Islam said there was still work to be done here in terms of literature, culture and history, which could be achieved by using all available means and resources.

The chief executive of Mafkoora Research and Development Centre said it was good news for all those working in the field of language, literature, culture and history, adding they will benefit from it to contribute to the due cause inked in the MoU. He said that after signing the MoU, they would try to bridge the gap that has been awaiting research for decades.