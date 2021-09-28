MDCAT exams to continue as per schedule: PMC

Islamabad:Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday said that the MDCAT exams will continue as per the schedule and all results will be subject to the post-exam analysis, any corrections required, and after rechecking.

The decision was made by the PMC’s Medical and Dental Council in its deliberation on the meeting held by the PMC President with the student delegation. According to PMC’s decisions, the council, after detailed deliberations on the issue, concluded that the 2021 MDCAT exam is being conducted strictly as per the syllabus and structure prepared by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board.

It added, the exam system is functioning properly and the interim results are correct, subject to the post-exam analysis and the final results to be issued thereafter. The council noted that as part of the standard process, the entire exam system is constantly put through a technical audit to ensure the system is working fine.

This is continuing and the final results of the technical review specifically pertaining to the concerns raised by the students will be made public at the conclusion of the exam. At the conclusion of the exam, a post-exam analysis will be carried out by a team of experts as per international standards.

It added the results will be made public and any questions found to be contrary to the principles of examination in terms of being vague or sufficiently discriminatory will be removed and any student attempting such removed question would be given a full mark for the question.