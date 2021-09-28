One COVID-19 death from ICT, 137 new cases

Islamabad:As many as 137 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed one more life from ICT.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that in the last week, the weekly positivity rate of the infection from the federal capital has dropped to 3.08 per cent while in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has turned out to be 5.03 per cent that shows that the fourth wave of the outbreak has started losing intensity in the region.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 140490 of which 2084 patients have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases from the region has also started decreasing.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, weekly positivity of COVID-19 in ICT for the last one week remained 3.08 per cent that was 4.62 per cent in the previous week. A total of 907 patients belonging to the federal capital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from September 20 to 26.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 99 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 105,120 of which 916 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19. To date, a total of 101,919 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 2,285 on Monday.

No death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last two days though the virus has so far claimed a total of 1,168 lives from the district. In the last 24 hours, another 38 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 35,370 of which 33,501 patients have recovered. On Monday, as many as 76 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 625 patients were in home isolation.