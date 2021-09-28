Two ‘Daesh militants’ arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), along with an intelligence agency, arrested two suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned outfit Daesh.
According to a press release issued by a CTD spokesperson on Monday, the arrests were made during a raid conducted at the New Truck Stand, Mauripur, Hawksbay Road. The suspects, identified as Naseemullah alias Naseem and Muhammad Essa alias Maulvi Idrees alias Hakeem Luqman, were said to have attained militancy training in Afghanistan.
