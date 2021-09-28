Rickshaw driver gunned down, seven others wounded in firing incidents

A man was shot dead while seven others were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Monday.

A rickshaw driver was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Buffer Zone within the limits of the New Karachi police station. Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as 30-year-old Ibrahim, son of Shahabuddin. Police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the victim was repairing his rickshaw when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him and fled away. The The police suspected that the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity.

Separately, two people were wounded after two motorcyclists opened fire at their car on Nishter Road. The injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where they were identified as Asghar, 42, and Zakir, 41. The Eidgah police said the victims were dry milk traders. The actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, Shahnawaz, 55, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid within the Sacchal police remits. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Separately, Adeel, 28, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Korangi, the Awami Colony police said. He was rushed to the JPMC. Moreover, 42-year-old Nadeem, was wounded in a firing incident in Korangi. He was taken to the JPMC. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

In the Malir City area, two brothers, Ghulam Nabi, 32, and Muhammad Ali, 38, were wounded during a clash over a personal dispute in the Khokhrapar area. The victims were taken to the JPMC.