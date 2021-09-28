 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Kremlin’s ties with Germany

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for "continuity" in Moscow’s ties with Berlin, as Germany was bracing for a period of political uncertainty following a general election. "Of course, we are counting on continuity in our bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow was following the vote with "great attention".

