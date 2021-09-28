 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Japan awaits wedding news as royal sweetheart returns!

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

Tokyo: Japanese romantics and royal-watchers held their breath for a wedding announcement as Princess Mako’s boyfriend returned to Tokyo on Monday, following years of public controversy over their marriage. The lovebirds’ reunion has sparked a media frenzy, with reporters chasing 29-year-old Kei Komuro in recent days through the streets of New York, where he moved for law school.

