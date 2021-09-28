Delinquent city

The government has set the price of sugar at Rs89.75 per kilogram. Today, I purchased two kilograms of sugar at Rs110 per kilogram from a CSD store located in Cavalry Ground, Lahore. On asking them about the discrepancy in the rates, I received no concrete reply from the staff.
Recent reports reveal that this has been the case throughout the city. How can one expect local vendors to follow rules when such established organisations are not adhering to government policies?
Aziz Ur Rahman
Lahore
