September 28, 2021

On September 25, 2018, I lost my family members in a cylinder blast in Shapuk.During the last five years, many similar incidents have left numerous other children orphaned as well. It makes one think that lives of ordinary people are not important to the government of Balochistan. The government should take initiatives to control incidents of cylinder blasts.

Sara Majeed

Hopela

