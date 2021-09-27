Sudan army

Khartoum: The general who heads Sudan’s ruling transitional authority on Sunday pledged to reform the army, days after a failed coup. "We are going to reorganise the armed forces... Partisan activities are banned in the army," Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said at the opening of a military hospital in Khartoum.
