 
Monday September 27, 2021
Sudan army

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Khartoum: The general who heads Sudan’s ruling transitional authority on Sunday pledged to reform the army, days after a failed coup. "We are going to reorganise the armed forces... Partisan activities are banned in the army," Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said at the opening of a military hospital in Khartoum.

