13 outlaws nabbed

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor, and drugs rounded up 13 persons from different areas and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and liquor.

According to the police spokesman, over 4 kg charas, 10 litres of liquor, six bottles of liquor, two pistols, a dagger, and ammunition were recovered from their possession. He informed that Pirwadhai Police held Irfan, Numan, Niamatullah, and Habib Saeed and recovered 2050 grams of charas from their possession.

Gujar Khan Police rounded up two, Muhammad Imran with 2240 grams charas and Babar for having two liquor bottles. Ganjmandi Police arrested Muhammad Waseem and recovered 550 grams of charas while Sadiqabad police netted Ameen for having 10 litres of liquor.

Murree Police nabbed Hameed and Hamza and recovered four bottles of liquor from their possession. Ratta Amral Police arrested Muhammad Waqas with a 30 bore pistol and Kotli Sattian Police held Hassan Akhlaq for having a 9 MM pistol and ammunition. Airport police arrested Hozaf Tariq and recovered a dagger from his possession. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.