Foolproof security devised for Chehlum

Rawalpindi:The district administration has made foolproof security arrangements in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and to protect the lives and properties of the citizens for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) that is to be commemorated tomorrow (Tuesday).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi district to finalise all the arrangements. He directed the authorities that a list of all the departments for security clearance should be sent to the DC office. For monitoring of the Chehlum route, a control room has been set up in the TMA office where a focal person of each department concerned would be on duty.

The DC also requested the religious scholars to play a role in this regard so as to create a substance of patience and tolerance in the people and provide a safe environment to the people while fostering an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He also directed the officers of MCR and the Municipal Committees of different tehsils to make the street lights functional for the routes of the Chehlum processions and Majalis besides installing CCTV cameras.

He instructed the officers of WASA and RWMC to ensure cleanliness and water supply on the procession routes. He said the district administration and police would take all possible steps to make the security fool proof for Chehlum processions.

Routes and schedule of processions and Majalis would be observed, he said adding, no one would be allowed to violate the loudspeaker ban, and those who make hate speech would not be allowed to visit the district under any circumstances so that no untoward incident could occur.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic plan for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) while 208 traffic police personnel would be deployed to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users.

12 Chehlum processions would be taken out in Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

12 diversion points would be set up in Rawalpindi city to ensure security and facilitate the motorists.

The main procession of the Chehlum would emerge from Col Imam Hussain Imambargah and pass through its traditional route.

The entry of traffic from Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road would be banned as per security plan while a diversion would be placed at DAV Road and no vehicle would be allowed to move towards Fawara Chowk.

The traffic movement from Novelty Cinema Chowk to Kashmiri Bazaar would also be banned by traffic police, the CTO said adding, all the vehicles would be diverted towards the transit camp. A diversion would be placed at a U-turn near Police Station City and all the vehicles would be directed towards Ganjmandi so the commuters would be able to reach their destination while travelling on Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai, and Saddar.

He said all the vehicular traffic going to Shah Allah Ditta Road would be diverted towards Dhoke Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai, and Asghar Mall Scheme. Similarly, there would be no traffic movement from Banni to Jamia Masjid Road during procession timing.

A diversion would be set up near Roshan Bakery from where the traffic would be diverted towards Saidpur Road, Circular Road, and Murree Road.

Traffic police would divert traffic from Chowk Bansanwala and no traffic movement would be allowed from Jamia Mosque Road, he said and informed that a diversion would also be established at Pir Chuha Chowk from where the traffic movement towards Imambargah Biltastania would also be banned.

Meanwhile, 200 traffic policemen would perform duties during the procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in Islamabad.

The traffic would be diverted on alternate routes from 8 am till the culmination of the procession while ITP FM Radio 92.4 will also guide road users about the situation on roads.

During the procession, Fazl-e-Haq road from Kalsoom plaza and China Chowk would remain close for traffic, and citizens could use Jinnah Avenue.

Likewise, 7th Avenue heading to Chandtara Chowk would remain close from Blue Area out loop to Chowk Sehrwardy. The citizens could use alternate routes from Nazim Uddin road to Khayaban and Faisal Avenue.

Meanwhile, 7th avenue from Sehrwardy to secotr G-7/4 out loop, Service Road, Iqbal Hall, Post Office Service Road would remain close and Jinnah Avneue might be used from Fazl-e-Haq raod.