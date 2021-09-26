Kashmiris protest Modi’s speech at UNGA

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiri people on Saturday staged protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his speech day at the United Nations.

A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and chanted anti-Modi slogans and waved black flags. The protesters were holding banners and placards depicting atrocities and racist acts against the minorities in India. The protesters marched on the main highway from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to Gharipan Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said the speech of Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly is unacceptable to the peace and justice-seeking nations around the world. Other speakers said the leadership of Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu extremist organizations tried to fade Islamic history, heritage and culture in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said people in IIOJ&K particularly Muslims are not safe from Modi-led racist ideology and are suffering brutalities for their legitimate struggle for freedom.