CCPO listens to public complaints at open court

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held open court at Police Station Kahna Model Town Division on Saturday and listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal, SP Model Town Sayed Aziz, ASP Kahna circle Shoaib Mamon, all SDPOs, SHOs, In charge Investigations, citizens and complainants were present in the Open Court. The complainants raised various issues and the CCPO Lahore on the spot, directed the concerned Police officers for immediate redress of their grievances. While talking with the citizens, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of open court at remote area of Kahna is to provide access of complainants and citizens to the senior police officers at their door steps for redress of their grievances and provision of relief. He warned the land grabbers mafia possessing the lands and properties of innocent citizens as well as goons involved in sexual harassment and violence against women to either mend their ways immediately or leave the city otherwise they will be dealt with iron hands and put into jails. CCPO Lahore promised with the citizens that Lahore Police will not let any land grabbers or Badmash Mafia occupy the property and land of citizens and stay in the city. Qabza Mafia and goons have to either leave the city or spend their life as peace loving citizens. All the senior Officers of Lahore SSPs were holding Open Courts on regular basis in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said citizens are the eyes and ears of Police to identify various vices, reform and betterment of society.

CCPO Lahore also visited Pando Street Islam pura to check the security arrangements of mourning procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain. DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, SP City Rizwan Tariq and other senior police officers accompanied him. CCPO Lahore met with the community leaders, license holders and administration of mourning processions and majalis. He directed concerned police officers to ensure fool proof security arrangements at all the sacred programs of chehlum. He also visited shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh for inspection of security arrangements of three days Urs celebrations and directed police officers to ensure strict security.