LAHORE : A workshop on Child Rights Education Programme was jointly organised by Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD and Capital Police Lahore Investigation Wing and supported by Save the Children.

Thirty police officials from Investigation Wing and Gender Cell participated in the interactive training. The training was led by Ms Tanveer Jahan while advocate Ahmar Majeed and advocate Asad Jamal conducted the sessions for the participants. The workshop covered topics and issues of Child Rights, Child Protection, the UN-CRC, the Legal Framework of Child Protection, Laws Protecting Children, Juvenile Justice System and the Role of Police in Child Protection and Juvenile Delinquency.

The workshop was concluded in a small ceremony graced by Shariq Jamal, DIG Investigation Wing, and Mansoor Aman - SSP Investigation

Wing. The closing ceremony was attended by various members of the civil society, child rights organisations and child psychologists of CP&WB. Certificates of participation and appreciation were distributed.