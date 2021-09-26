Govt ensured sustainable development in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the incumbent government was ensuring sustainable development in Punjab and now no one could create hindrance in the journey of real change.

He was talking with Members National Assembly (MNAs) including Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Amir Talal Gopang, Raza Nasrullah and Ahmed Hussain who called on him at CM Secretariat here. Matters regarding mutual interests, overall political scenario and various development projects came under discussion during the meeting. The elected representatives apprised the chief minister about the various ongoing developmental schemes in their respective constituencies. The chief minister said the projects would be completed within the stipulated time frame. He said MNAs and MPAs of Punjab were his companions and their legitimate work would be done in any case. He further stated that opposition had only obstructed the journey of public service, neither these people had any agenda nor any strategy. These people had failed before and would meet the same fate in the future as well, he said and added the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that former rulers believed in merely using lip service but the incumbent government was taking practical measures for real development of the province. He stated this during a meeting with MPAs from different districts included Nadeem Qureshi, Mamoon Tarar, Niaz Hussain Khan, Javed Akhtar Lund and others who called on him at CM’s secretariat here. MPAs apprised the CM about the progress of different ongoing and new developmental projects in their respective constituencies.

The chief minister said that development projects would be completed with the consultation of public representatives. He added that due importance gives to the proposals of elected representatives in the formulation and completion of development projects. Usman Buzdar said the government was monitoring the developmental projects of neglected and ignored areas, adding that development was the right of every town, village and city. He said that he was visiting every district and city to review the problems and he would go to every tehsil, district for the redressal of peoples’ grievances. No one would be allowed to create hurdles in the process of progress and prosperity, he added. The government would fulfill its promise to put the country on road to progress, he said, adding that the government, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was introducing positive changes in every sector of life for bringing real joy in the lives of people.

Talking on the occasion, the MPAs said that Usman Buzdar cares for the people and his decision to visit every nook and corner of the province was a positive step. They said that Punjab was changing and positive changes were being taken place in the remote areas as Chief Minister was trying to resolve the problems of people.