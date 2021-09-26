All these extensions

There are set laws regarding major decisions to be undertaken by the government, but Pakistan’s governments in the past and at present tend to sideline these laws. One of the areas where laws are often sidelined is the matters regarding extension. Ziaul Haq gave himself an extension; the ESTA Code’s rules for extension of civil servants are often misused. The civil service structure provides a number of shining stars equally capable and competent but only some select people get extensions. The current hot topic is the extension of the chairman of NAB.

The PTI claims to base its decisions on merit and transparency but that does not seem to be the case. The prime minister has refused to consult the leader of the opposition about the extension, which is against the constitution. The prime minister should remember that if he goes against the constitution, his decision will not be supported by the apex court.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu