FBR seeks data about power consumers

ISLAMABAD: Under directions from the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has requisitioned the data about electricity consumers from power distribution companies to broaden the tax net in the country.

In its report submitted to the Federal Tax Ombudsman, the FBR stated that partial compliance had been made by certain companies while the remaining cases were being followed up. Furthermore, the FBR enunciated that the matter had also been taken up with the Energy Ministry to update data about consumers through incorporation of CNICs. The ministry had been requested to implement the FTO’s directions at the earliest.

Earlier, Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera had taken notice of media reports that there are approximately 0.350 million industrial and commercial electricity and gas consumers in the country while only 0.050 million consumers were registered with the Sales Tax Department.