Sorry state

The government of Balochistan has almost ignored the education and health sectors. Only around 13 or 14 educational institutions are functioning across the. These institutions are beset with several problems ranging from an acute dearth of academic staff to a lack of hostels for boys. They also face financial hardships. Similarly, the health sector is in a bad state. Hospitals are dirty, buildings are unkempt and medical facilities are scanty. No well off patient is willing to go to these state-run hospitals. Only poor patients get shifted here because they cannot afford private hospitals.

At some of the district headquarter hospitals, medical staff is not on duty at night. There are no test facilities to diagnose patients properly. The provincial government allocates funds for these two sectors but the funds are either misused or misallocated. The authorities concerned should visit the hospitals and schools in remote areas to assess their dilapidated conditions and work to improve the situation for people.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob