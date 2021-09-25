Minister, MPA who sided with Tareen call on Buzdar

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial and MPA Abdul Haye Dasti met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss the problems related to their constituencies.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that his doors were open to all, adding that PTI was fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Politics of revenge is not a policy of the government and no injustice will ever be done to anybody, he maintained.

“We all belong to Tehreek-e-Insaf and fully believe in dispensation of justice,” he continued. He lamented that the opposition tried to score points. In fact, the opposition parties have wreaked havoc with the national interest on every occasion, the CM concluded. Minister Nauman Langrial said the PTI parliamentarians would remain united. Abdul Haye Dasti said Usman Buzdar had always listened to the parliamentarians and he was their chief minister.

Meanwhile, Dawood Sulemani also called on Sardar Usman Buzdar and reposed full trust in his leadership. Earlier, Tahir Randhava, a ruling party MPA from Layyah, also held a meeting with the CM. This is noteworthy that almost every MPA who had sided with Jahangir Tahreen two months ago has called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar this week.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said the development of Bahawalpur was an important agenda adding that the foundation stone of the South Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur will be laid soon. While talking to MPA Samiullah Chaudhry at his office said that he did not believe in one-man show like the past as decisions were being made with consultations. The defeated elements were resorted to conspiracies from the day first but their every attempts had failed due to the people-centric politics of the government, the chief minister said. Those engaged in levelling baseless allegations had no future and the propagandists should realise that people cannot be served with hollow slogans, concluded the CM.

Seeks report: The chief minister has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura about an incident of torturing of the polio team by the housing scheme staff and a house owner.

The police arrested the house owner Adil Ejaz, employees Kazim Abbas and Tauqeer Abbas after registering a case against them, said a handout issued here on Friday. The chief minister has termed the incident highly condemnable, as well as intolerable, and directed to take special measures to protect polio teams and also ordered for strict action against the accused.

Condolences: The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the death of Lt-Gen (retd) Ashfaq Nadeem. In a statement issued here Friday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also expressed deep grief over the death of famous actor Talat Iqbal. In a statement, the chief minister said Talat was a versatile actor whose TV dramas were still popular. He extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest

the departed soul in eternal peace.