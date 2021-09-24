Punjab CM not satisfied with performance of anti-harassment centres: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not satisfied with the performance of anti-harassment centres set up for women by the police department across Punjab, urging the police and the Public Prosecution Departments to take effective measures to improve conviction rate in crimes against women.

The minister was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship here on Thursday. "The conviction rate for those involved in crimes against humanity is very low," the minister regretted.

He urged the police department to regularly inform the media about the action taken against the accused of harassment of women. Raja Basharat said even if there is a false FIR against the accused of violence against women, it should be registered but according to the law, action should be taken against those who registered false cases under section 182.

He directed the law enforcing agencies to make strict security arrangements on the occasion of national T20 cricket matches and also to provide foolproof security on Chehlum like Ashura of Muharram.

"No concessions should be made to the elements spreading sectarian hater on social media," he reiterated. During the meeting, IG and Secretary Prosecution gave a briefing on the steps taken so far to curb violence and harassment against women.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee also reviewed the latest law and order situation in the province and gave necessary instructions in the light of information received from the intelligence agencies. Minister Hashim Dogar, Inspector General Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law, Additional IGs CTD and Special Branch, CCPO, Commissioner and other law enforcement officers concerned were present on the occasion while Divisional Commissioners and RPOs gave video link briefings.