Decision reserved on bail plea of Zahir Jaffar’s parents

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on the post-arrest bail of Zahir Jaffar’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after the two sides concluded their arguments. The plaintiff’s lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate pleaded that the case should be tried in a special court under the presidential ordinance.

Justice Farooq remarked that the law was procedural and that the ordinance had expired now. The judge remarked that the court perceived as though the plaintiff wanted to delay the trial and told SSP Operations that the police were not working professionally and instructed him to streamline the system.

The police informed the court that a citizen, Zubair, had informed the police about the incident at 9:45 pm. When the police reached there, the therapy workers were there and their injured colleague Amjad had been sent to hospital for treatment.

Shahkhawar Advocate also gave references of some court decisions. He said the call data record was between July 18 and 20. After listening to the arguments, the court reserved the decision on bail petition of Zahir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar.