Amendments to Tevta rules lauded

LAHORE: The United Teachers Association has thanked Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority (Tevta) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rai Manzoor Nasir for his efforts for approving amendments to the Tevta service rules.

According to a press release, owing to non-approval the promotions of grade 18 and grade 19 officers had been pending since 2010. The amendments, which were rejected three times at the Service Rules Committee meeting, were finally approved because of the COO’s efforts, the press release said.