Undiplomatic

This refers to the letter 'Gentleman's game '(September 22) by Shakir H Shamim. How the writer relates poor diplomacy with the withdrawal of New Zealand and England cricket teams from playing in Pakistan may not be agreed upon by everyone.

It has now become evident that dangerous games are being played in the hybrid and fifth generation wars in our region. Cyber security is now gaining more importance for the defence of a country. Some groups are trying to isolate Pakistan as a part of a bigger game. Diplomatic proficiency has a limited role in this scenario.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

