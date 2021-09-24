Back to the past

The Taliban are back to their policies of stopping girls above a certain age from going to school and preventing women from working. It is clear that the hardliners among them are prevailing – as expected. In this situation, the international community should deny them any recognition and legitimacy. Pakistan, as Afghanistan's immediate neighbour, obviously has to remain engaged with the Taliban, as do several other countries. However, the engagement should not take the form of formally recognising the Taliban government or advocating for its cause internationally, needlessly taking the blame for their actions as it has done in the past.

The much-needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghans should be provided through the UN and international NGOs. It should be ensured that no aid is going to the Taliban government until it is will to conform to the basic norms of civilised conduct.

Aqil Sajjad

USA