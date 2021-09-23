‘Women anti-harassment cells being set up’

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said Lahore police are establishing ‘women anti-harassment and violence cells’ at Defense Area (B) police station and Liberty Police Khidmat Markaz to ensure prompt support and redress of the grievances of victim women by registration of cases and investigation of crimes reported against women.

He said this while addressing the students in a panel discussion organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society, (Jang Group of Newspapers), in collaboration with Lahore College for Women University at LCWU on Wednesday.

The event was also attended by MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi, senior journalist Raees Ansari, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and student affairs directors from University of Home Economics, Kinnaird College, King Edward Medical University and LCWU.

The CCPO said female victim support officers would run these cells to provide timely response within 15 minutes to the received calls and extend full support to the aggrieved women from registration of FIRs to medical of victims, investigation process, hearing of cases in relevant courts and other related matters. Feedback of victims will also be ensured on all the process of assistance provided by Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cells. Dedicated telephone lines will also be provided to the cells to ensure timely response. A helpline, 1242, has also been established by Lahore police to redress the grievances of victims of harassment and violence, the CCPO said.

Female students from four universities participated in the discussion to highlight the salient features of Lahore Police's campaign against harassment of women.

The CCPO asked the participants to download ‘Women Safety App’ of Punjab Police in their android cellular phones to get timely police help in case of any emergency situation. The LCWU VC said it was necessary for the victims to raise their voice against any harassment or violence and get legal help.