NAB probes corruption, illegal hirings in MDA

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directed the Secretary Local Government (LG) Sindh to provide details of budget, appointments, promotions and deputations in Malir Development Authority (MDA) a subsidiary organization of the LG Department, during an investigation into alleged corruption, misuse of authority and illegal appointments in MDA.

Investigation by NAB Karachi was initiated three years ago against former DG Muhammad Sohail who has recently been posted as DG of Karachi Mass Transit Cell. The NAB Karachi’s Assistant Director, Umair Ahmed, on behalf of Director (IW-II) (copy of which is available with The News) informed Secretary Local Government Sindh of NAB's probe into corruption and corrupt practices allegedly by Muhammad Sohail and others.

It said the investigation has established that the year wise budget of MDA was approved by its Governing Body and that a number of deputationists from KMC and KDA were reappointed in MDA in violation of rules of Government of Sindh and judgments of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It directed the Secretary Local Government department to submit details through Section Officer (General) of the minutes of the meeting of MDA's governing body from January 1, 2006 to till date along with their detailed agenda and attendance sheets, MDA's year wise budget and approval for creation of posts.

The NAB has also sought minutes of the meeting deciding posting, transfer, re-appointments and repatriation of deputationists from KMC, KDA to MDA including its former DG, Muhammad Sohail and its subsequent notification in compliance to the orders of Supreme Court.

Earlier, the major illegalities of the case were pointed by ‘The News’ on September 13, 2021 titled “Sindh government dubs DG KMTC appointment bogus” describing that Sindh government posted Muhammad Sohail as Director General ‘Karachi Mass Transit Cell’, whose initial appointment, subsequent promotions and induction in Malir Development Authority were declared bogus, fake and illegal by the Sindh government before the SHC.