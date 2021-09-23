Chaos-like situation as PTI has failed to govern, says Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to govern the country and there was a chaos-like situation everywhere.

“Inflation, bad governance and corruption have exposed the government’s tall claims and now the rulers can’t face the masses as they have failed to honour the pledges made during the electioneering,” the PML-N leader told reporters outside the Peshawar High Court after attending a hearing in his case.

Party leaders Intikhab Chamkani, Saleem Shah Hoti, Yousuf Riaz Khalil and others were also present on the occasion. Amir Muqam said the survival of the country was in danger due to the mishandling of affairs by incompetent rulers.

“The politics of PML-N is working for the welfare of 220 million people, and will get rid them of the fake rulers,” he said, adding, the so-called accountability had become a tool to victimise the opponents, of which he and Captain (retd) Safdar were the examples.

“And we have been bearing the brunt of the so-called accountability in the province,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that his only fault was that he stood by Nawaz Sharif and PML-N through thick and thin.

He expressed the determination to continue supporting Nawaz Sharif and PML-N at any cost. “The PTI atrocities and retaliation have given me new courage and determination,” he went on to add. Terming the accountability process as one-sided, he said no actions were taken despite serious allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers.