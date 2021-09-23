Men and monsters

It was shocking to read that on September 20 some landlords in Rahim Yar Khan subjected a Hindu family to torture for drinking water from a mosque, which they believed was a violation of the sanctity of the place. Surely, the extremism introduced during Zia’s era has done incalculable damage to Pakistani society. Times have changed us, but not for the better. The government should do all it can to inculcate religious tolerance in the citizens before things get worse.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi