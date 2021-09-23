Men and monsters

It was shocking to read that on September 20 some landlords in Rahim Yar Khan subjected a Hindu family to torture for drinking water from a mosque, which they believed was a violation of the sanctity of the place. Surely, the extremism introduced during Zia’s era has done incalculable damage to Pakistani society. Times have changed us, but not for the better. The government should do all it can to inculcate religious tolerance in the citizens before things get worse.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
That a cricket team cancelled a whole tour just hours before the first game and another cancelled its series...
The Minimum Wages Ordinance of Pakistan suffers from many structural defects. Its definition of a worker includes only...
This refers to the news report ‘Several issues on CEC's appointment still kept secret’ . The minister of railways...
This refers to the recent reports that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up a daycare centre in the KP...
Electricity theft is a very serious problem in Pakistan. It is almost amusing to see the directions on bills that...
The government has approved a financial support package of Rs44 billion to PIA to avert a financial collapse. In the...