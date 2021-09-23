Number of Pak shooters with Asian ranking increasing

KARACHI: The number of shooters from Pakistan with Asian ranking has been rising mainly due to increased participation in international events.

In 2012, only seven shooters had Asian rankings which declined to six in 2013 and there was further decrease to five in 2014.

The number increased to 12 in 2015 and to 14 in 2016.

In 2017, only four shooters managed to get Asian rankings which was the lowest since 2012.

In 2018, 13 shooters achieved Asian rankings. It increased to 15 in 2019.

Then three shooters from Pakistan won quota places for Tokyo Olympics 2020 and also achieved top rankings at both Asian and international levels.

The best performance of national shooters was witnessed in the Asian Games 2018. Usman Chand achieved his personal best score of 122 points (total 143 points) in skeet event. He missed bronze in the finals with a difference of 10 points. He finished fifth.