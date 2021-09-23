Etisalat, Privatisation Commission agree to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Minister for finance and revenue, Shaukat Tarin and group chief executive officer of Etisalat International, Hatem Dowidar on Wednesday agreed to proceed ahead for resolution of all outstanding issues between the telecommunication company and the Privatisation Commission in a goodwill spirit.

The agreement was met during finance minister's virtual meeting with group CEO of Etisalat, a statement said.

On the occasion, the finance minister underscored significance of resolving outstanding issues and moving ahead for a sustainable solution with all stakeholders on board.

He stated to setup a mechanism for fair assessment of properties by hiring internationally renowned evaluation companies.

He said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was one of the major economic partners of Pakistan.

The expatriates from Pakistan, settled in the UAE, contribute significantly through remittances to enhance foreign currency reserves.

Pakistan attaches great value to the brotherly relations with the UAE and intended to further strengthen business and trade linkages between the two countries, he added.

CEO Etisalat agreed to finance minister's and affirmed to have evaluation of properties completed within a couple of months. He said, participation of Etisalat in recent auction of spectrum in Pakistan affirmed its commitment to Pakistan's telecommunication sector.