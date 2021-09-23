 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Libya’s Haftar says suspends military role, ahead of polls

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

TRIPOLI: Libya’s eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday he was suspending his military activities, a step which could lead to his candidacy in elections later this year. In a statement, Haftar said he had named an interim replacement as head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army until December 24, the date of the legislative and presidential vote.

More From World

More From Latest