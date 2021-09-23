Libya’s Haftar says suspends military role, ahead of polls

TRIPOLI: Libya’s eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday he was suspending his military activities, a step which could lead to his candidacy in elections later this year. In a statement, Haftar said he had named an interim replacement as head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army until December 24, the date of the legislative and presidential vote.
London: Climate protesters who repeatedly caused traffic chaos by blocking London’s busy M25 orbital motorway may...
Brussels: The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday Iran’s top diplomat had...
KIEV: Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers voted on Wednesday to keep federal agencies running through December 3 and avoid a government...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation strengthened its air quality guidelines on Wednesday, saying air pollution was...
Johannesburg: A South African corruption watchdog on Wednesday warned that whistleblowers face hostility and threats...