 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Syed Tariq made Punjab Overseas Commission deputy

National

Murtaza Ali Shah
September 22, 2021

LONDON: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas Commission. According to a Punjab government notification sent to this correspondent from the Chief Minister’s office, Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan has been notified as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas Commission under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission Act, 2021, with immediate effect.

