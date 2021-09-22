Public-friendly policing top priority: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that he was thankful to Allah Almighty for giving him the honour of heading the largest Police Force in Pakistan. In his policy message to the force on Tuesday, IG said that as the chief of Punjab Police, the entire force is like a family to me, so injustice and abuse will not be acceptable to anyone. He said that protection of life and property of the people and building trust between public and police by maintaining supremacy of law in the society is our real objective. He said public-friendly policing is his top priority. Recruitment on merit, transparency in transfer, posting and upgrading the investigation system and impartial accountability is significant part of my policy, he added. IGP directed the police force to change its attitudes and work for immediate redressal of citizens' problems with true spirit.
