Killers involved in different cases arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Police arrested killers involved in different murder cases here on Tuesday; this was disclosed by DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal while addressing a press conference at his office on Tuesday. Lahore Police nabbed a suspect involved in the murder of two CIA Police constables during a shootout in Tibbi City in 2017. The suspect who was reportedly a habitual murderer, had also shot dead his fellow security guard in Chung and was also wanted in a shootout case of Rangers’ officials in Landhi, Karachi. Shariq Jamal informed that CIA Civil Lines has also arrested two suspects involved in murder of a citizen Amir Sohail in North Cantonment. They also arrested two suspected shooters in murder of a retired professor Ahmad Ali Chattha of PU. The suspect Haji Sakhawat Ali had a property dispute with the victim professor.
PFA launched a crackdown on sellers of expired items here Tuesday. Officials said that PFA teams recovered 1,350kg...
LAHORE: COVID-19 claimed 42 more lives while 880 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According...
LAHORE: University of Management and Technology ’s Women Leaders Awareness Committee under the umbrella of Women...
LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Maj Azam Suleman Khan sealed illegal clinics and fake medical stores in Chunian, resolved...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that he was thankful to Allah Almighty for...
LAHORE: Two persons were injured in an incident of firing in the Hanjarwal area Tuesday. Reportedly, two rival groups...