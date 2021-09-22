Killers involved in different cases arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Police arrested killers involved in different murder cases here on Tuesday; this was disclosed by DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal while addressing a press conference at his office on Tuesday. Lahore Police nabbed a suspect involved in the murder of two CIA Police constables during a shootout in Tibbi City in 2017. The suspect who was reportedly a habitual murderer, had also shot dead his fellow security guard in Chung and was also wanted in a shootout case of Rangers’ officials in Landhi, Karachi. Shariq Jamal informed that CIA Civil Lines has also arrested two suspects involved in murder of a citizen Amir Sohail in North Cantonment. They also arrested two suspected shooters in murder of a retired professor Ahmad Ali Chattha of PU. The suspect Haji Sakhawat Ali had a property dispute with the victim professor.