Tareen group MPA meets CM

LAHORE: The chief minister said on Tuesday the government had initiated well-planned projects according to the genuine needs and demands of the people. He was talking to MPA of Tareen group Salman Naeem who called on him in his office. The MPA apprised the chief minister of the constituency problems. While assuring the MPA of resolving the people’s problems on a priority basis, the CM asserted that Rs360 billion district development package would ensure composite development. While the past rulers neglected every backward district, including South Punjab, he regretted. The plundering had become a thing of the past, he said, adding that public money was wasted on ill-conceived projects as the past rulers were fond of personal projection. The past government raised hollow slogans for South Punjab while delivering nothing, he added.