Tareen group MPA meets CM

LAHORE: The chief minister said on Tuesday the government had initiated well-planned projects according to the genuine needs and demands of the people. He was talking to MPA of Tareen group Salman Naeem who called on him in his office. The MPA apprised the chief minister of the constituency problems. While assuring the MPA of resolving the people’s problems on a priority basis, the CM asserted that Rs360 billion district development package would ensure composite development. While the past rulers neglected every backward district, including South Punjab, he regretted. The plundering had become a thing of the past, he said, adding that public money was wasted on ill-conceived projects as the past rulers were fond of personal projection. The past government raised hollow slogans for South Punjab while delivering nothing, he added.
PFA launched a crackdown on sellers of expired items here Tuesday. Officials said that PFA teams recovered 1,350kg...
LAHORE: COVID-19 claimed 42 more lives while 880 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According...
LAHORE: University of Management and Technology ’s Women Leaders Awareness Committee under the umbrella of Women...
LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Maj Azam Suleman Khan sealed illegal clinics and fake medical stores in Chunian, resolved...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that he was thankful to Allah Almighty for...
LAHORE: Two persons were injured in an incident of firing in the Hanjarwal area Tuesday. Reportedly, two rival groups...