Wildfires emit record CO2

PARIS: Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming CO2 emissions this summer, the EU’s Earth monitoring service said on Tuesday.

Globally, forests going up in flames emitted more than 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 -- equivalent to India’s annual emissions from all sources -- in July and August alone, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) reported. More than half of CO2 emissions from wildfires in July came from North America and Siberia.