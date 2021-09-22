 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Wildfires emit record CO2

World

AFP
September 22, 2021
Wildfires emit record CO2

PARIS: Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming CO2 emissions this summer, the EU’s Earth monitoring service said on Tuesday.

Globally, forests going up in flames emitted more than 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 -- equivalent to India’s annual emissions from all sources -- in July and August alone, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) reported. More than half of CO2 emissions from wildfires in July came from North America and Siberia.

More From World

More From Latest