Fawad for inquiry into exclusion of Philippines data from ECP reports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said an inquiry should be conducted to determine if the data of the Philippines elections was intentionally excluded from the Election Commission of Pakistan’s reports.

The minister said this in a tweet while tagging a tweet of President of Pakistan Arif Alvi who had said that the data on the history of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Philippines elections was very important.

The president pointed out that introduction of EVMs in the Philippines resulted in increasing voters confidence, phenomenal reductions in election petitions, murders and violence. He said he would love to see such a change in Pakistan as well.