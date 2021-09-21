Pir’s followers who tortured, robbed trader, his father not nabbed

LAHORE: Police have failed to arrest the followers of a spiritual leader (pir) who are accused of torturing businessman and his father and depriving them of cellphones, a wristwatch and a licensed pistol even after the lapse of one month.

The victims accused the pir's followers of subjecting them to severe torture in his presence on Canal Road and deprived them of valuables. Lahore Investigation police recovered the snatched pistol from the accused, but did not arrest them. Other valuables including expensive wristwatch and two cellphones could not be recovered from the accused. Only four accused have secured bail while at least 20 others are still at large.

As per FIR of the incident, senior vice-chairman of Mall Road Traders Association Adil Shah was on his way to Mall Road with his 75-year-old father Iqbal Shah on August 15, 2021 at around 10 pm.

As he reached near Ferozpur Road Underpass, he witnessed an SUV on Canal Road surrounded by at least 15 bikes with 30 riders. He tried to get his way over which the bikers started knocking at his car and forced him to stop. As he stopped the vehicle, the bikers broke window of the car and asked him and his father to come out of the car. As the victims asked the reason for highhandedness, the violent followers of Qalandar Shah said they had dared cross the cavalcade of Qalandar Badshah. Within no time, the accused started beating the trader with kicks and clubs.

Meanwhile, the accused approached his father, who tried to call police, and gave him a good thrashing and broke his glasses. The man sitting in the SUV kept witnessing manhandling, but did not stopped his followers from torturing them, the victim told the police.

While the accused looted valuables including Rolex Watch worth Rs1 million and two iphones worth Rs140,000, they also snatched his licensed pistol and attempted to kill him. The victim survived as bullets hit the car. The accused left the victims in a very critical condition after hurling life threats.

As the victims reached hospital and went through a medical examination which revealed that Adil Shah’s ribs and nose bone were badly fractured. He had bruises at almost every part of his body. He remained in Jinnah Hospital for over 15 hours. Muslim Town police after verifying the incident registered FIR 716/21 under sections 506b, 427, 379, 440, 147, 148 and 149 of PPC.

The victim alleged that the police did not add section 395 of PPC as the accused had snatched valuables on gunpoint. Medical report of the victim was issued on August 20 which suggested sections 337-A3, 337-A1 and 337-F1 due to facial fracture. The IO concerned added these sections after 15 days of the receiving of medical report. The result of ribs facture is still under observation, the victim said.

Now at least one month has passed of the incident, Lahore police have yet to arrest any of the accused persons including their Qalandar Badshah later identified as Pir Masoom Shah of Canal View Society. The victim has alleged that SP Investigation Iqbal Town Tahir Maqsood ordered In-charge Investigation and IO not to arrest the accused and convince the complainant for reconciliation.

Sources told The News that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jamshed Cheema personally met the SP Investigation and asked him to resolve the case amicably instead of taking any further legal action.

Jamshed Cheema sent his secretary to ‘Aastana; of Qalandar Badshah to get the pistol of victim. He got the pistol and handed it over to SP. The SP later handed it over to former In-charge Investigation Fayyaz Bhatti. Not a single accused was taken into custody to strengthen the course of investigation, the victim alleged.

The victim visited DIG Investigation and SSP Investigation several times, but returned hopeless. He told The News the accused contacted at least every notorious criminal in the city to pressurise him for reconciliation. Jamshed Cheema took the whole burden on his shoulders as he had close ties with Qalandar Badshah.

SP Investigation Tahir Maqsood talking to The News denied the allegations and getting any pistol from the accused. He also denied meeting or talking to Jamshed Cheema on this matter, though he stands belied by the SAPM.

To a question about the arrest of the accused, the SP said to his information four people are on interim bail. Talking to The News, SAPM Jamshed Cheema was quite candid. He said he got involved in the matter due to his ‘close relationship’ with Masoom Shah.

He said he had sent his secretary to Masoom Shah to collect pistol and handed it over to the police. He said he had decided to resolve the issue in his personal capacity by meeting the aggrieved party. However, as his (Cheema) sons were poisoned, he got busy there and could not get in touch with the parties.

To a question he should have allowed legal course take its way instead of favouring the accused, he said legal system goes in favour of the accused, therefore, he decided to apologise from the victims personally. He said Pir Masoom Shah or his son would also meet the victims to seek apology.

To another question that the entire episode had happened in the presence of Masoom Shah, Cheema said he personally knows Masoom Shah and he was not such kind of person. However, his followers are in great number and they could have manhandled the victims to this extent in the love of his following.

Jamshed Cheema said he had received call from Qalandar Shah on Monday as well and he was asking him to wind up the issue. On Monday, SSP Investigation Capt (r) Mansoor Aman had asked the IO about the valuables and pistol. The IO told SSP that the pistol was with him while he could not get other valuables so far.

Efforts were made to take the version of DIG Investigation but he did not respond to the call. The victims have appealed to the prime minister for justice saying he was their last hope. If the justice was denied, they would wind up their business, and prefer leaving the country.