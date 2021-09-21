CDA magistrate sentences CEO of housing society

Islamabad : Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday sentenced Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a housing society three years imprisonment and Rs1.5 billion fine for violation of the Environmental Protection Regulations.

The court while announcing reserved judgement also ordered Chaudhry Usman, the CEO of a private housing society in Islamabad to plant one billion saplings after charges of large-scale cutting of trees were proven against him.

The Islamabad Police arrested the convict from the court soon after announcement of verdict against him. The Environment Wing of CDA had submitted a challan of Rs2.5 billion against CEO for illegal constructions and cutting of trees in large numbers.

The Special Magistrate of CDA had reserved judgment against the CEO of the housing society after hearing arguments from both sides. The court also directed that General Manager would perform duties of the CEO in his absence.